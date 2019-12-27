Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CPHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CPHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.42, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPHC was $12.42, representing a -22.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $16 and a 5.01% increase over the 52 week low of $11.83.

CPHC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walt Disney Company (DIS) and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV). CPHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.99.

