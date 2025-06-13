Canterbury Park Holding Corporation Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.07 Per Share

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on July 14, 2025.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, to be paid on July 14, 2025, to stockholders on record as of June 30, 2025. This dividend signifies an annual payout of $0.28 per share. The company operates Canterbury Park Racetrack and Casino in Shakopee, Minnesota, which hosts live horse racing from May to September and features a 24/7 casino. Additionally, Canterbury is working on developing about 140 acres of underutilized land for new mixed-use projects to enhance shareholder value. The press release includes a caution about forward-looking statements, highlighting risks that may affect actual future performance.

Potential Positives

Approval of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share demonstrates the Company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payout indicates financial stability and ongoing profit generation within the Company.

The ongoing development of approximately 140 acres of underutilized land presents potential for future revenue growth and enhanced shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a low quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share may indicate limited financial growth or profitability, potentially disappointing investors expecting higher returns.

The ongoing development of approximately 140 acres of underutilized land may reflect a lack of immediate opportunities for revenue generation, raising concerns about the company's growth strategy.

FAQ

What is the latest dividend announced by Canterbury Park?

Canterbury Park announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, to be paid on July 14, 2025.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be paid on July 14, 2025, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2025.

What is the annual dividend rate for Canterbury Park?

The annual dividend rate for Canterbury Park is equivalent to $0.28 per common share.

What operations does Canterbury Park offer year-round?

Canterbury Park offers year-round wagering on simulcast horse racing and hosts various entertainment events.

What development plans does Canterbury Park have for its land?

The Company is pursuing mixed-use development opportunities for approximately 140 acres of underutilized land around the Racetrack.

$CPHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $CPHC stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SHAKOPEE, Minn., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (“Canterbury” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CPHC), today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors, pursuant to its dividend policy, approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share that will be paid on July 14, 2025 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2025. At this quarterly rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $0.28 per common share.









Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: CPHC) owns and operates Canterbury Park Racetrack and Casino in Shakopee, Minnesota, the only thoroughbred and quarter horse racing facility in the State. The Company generally offers live racing from May to September. The Casino hosts card games 24 hours a day, seven days a week, dealing both poker and table games. The Company also conducts year-round wagering on simulcast horse racing and hosts a variety of other entertainment and special events at its Shakopee facility. The Company is also pursuing a strategy to enhance shareholder value by the ongoing development of approximately 140 acres of underutilized land surrounding the Racetrack that was originally designated for a project known as Canterbury Commons™. The Company is pursuing several mixed-use development opportunities for the remaining underutilized land, directly and through joint ventures. For more information about the Company, please visit www.canterburypark.com.









From time to time, in press releases and in other communications to shareholders or the investing public, Canterbury Park Holding Corporation may make forward-looking statements concerning possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities or plans based on management’s beliefs and assumptions. These forward looking statements are typically preceded by the words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. Shareholders and the investing public should understand that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause actual performance, activities, future dividends or plans after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements when made.







Randy Dehmer





Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





Canterbury Park Holding Corporation





952-233-4828 or



investorrelations@canterburypark.com







Richard Land, Jim Leahy





JCIR





212-835-8500 or



cphc@jcir.com

















