Cantel Medical Q4 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on September 17, 2020, to discuss Q4 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.cantelmedical.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-844-369-8770 (US) or 1-862-298-0840 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1-877-481-4010 (US) or 1-919-882-2331 (International) with conference ID# 36688.

