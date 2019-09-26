Cantel Medical (CMD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cantel Medical Corp (Symbol: CMD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.92, changing hands as low as $75.04 per share. Cantel Medical Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMD's low point in its 52 week range is $63.47 per share, with $94.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.77.

