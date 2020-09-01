Cantel Medical Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CMD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cantel Medical Corp (Symbol: CMD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.94, changing hands as low as $51.23 per share. Cantel Medical Corp shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMD's low point in its 52 week range is $20.81 per share, with $91.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.99.

