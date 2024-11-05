Cantaloupe Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Cantaloupe, Inc. CTLP is scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 7, after market close.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and missed in one, delivering an average earnings surprise of 45%.

Cantaloupe, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cantaloupe, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cantaloupe, Inc. Quote

Cantaloupe’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTLP’s revenues is pegged at $71.1 million, suggesting a 13.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Increased transaction and subscription revenues are likely to have driven the top line.

We expect transaction revenues to have benefited from the rise in active devices and higher average ticket sizes. Subscription revenues are likely to have been fuelled by the rise in active devices, strength in micro markets and the Cantaloupe One program.

CTLP’s revenues per connection are anticipated to have gained from the impacts of products and features that the company rolled out, allowing customers to sell higher-ticket items via points of sale.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 4 cents per share, indicating a 100% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The bottom line is expected to have been driven by revenues growth, optimization of the cost of sales and operational expenses control.

What Our Model Says About CTLP

Our model predicts an earnings beat for CTLP this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CTLP has an Earnings ESP of +25.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

BlackSky Technology BKSY: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $26.9 million, indicating growth of 26.7% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 61 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 96 cents. BKSY surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters, met in one instance and missed once, with an average beat of 10.1%.

BKSY has an Earnings ESP of +29.21% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.

Block SQ: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $6.2 billion, indicating an increase of 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 88 cents per share, suggesting a 60% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. SQ surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average beat of 15.5%.

SQ has an Earnings ESP of +5.98% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 11.

