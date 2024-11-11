Cantaloupe price target raised to $12 from $10 at Northland

Northland raised the firm’s price target on Cantaloupe (CTLP) to $12 from $10 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company “posted another solid quarter and reiterated guidance.” The firm is basing its target off FY26 now, the analyst noted.
