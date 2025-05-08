CANTALOUPE Earnings Results: $CTLP Reports Quarterly Earnings

CANTALOUPE ($CTLP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, missing estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $75,430,000, missing estimates of $81,426,600 by $-5,996,600.
CANTALOUPE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of CANTALOUPE stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ULYSSES MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,295,018 shares (-76.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,315,621
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 930,061 shares (+600.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,844,880
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 456,199 shares (+102.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,338,452
- INVESCO LTD. added 376,033 shares (+1768.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,576,073
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 340,533 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,238,468
- ROUBAIX CAPITAL, LLC added 262,961 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,500,759
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 245,579 shares (+220.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,335,456
