Cantaloupe (CTLP) Price Target Increased by 6.33% to 10.71

The average one-year price target for Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) has been revised to 10.71 / share. This is an increase of 6.33% from the prior estimate of 10.07 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.40% from the latest reported closing price of 6.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cantaloupe. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTLP is 0.28%, an increase of 16.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 59,124K shares. The put/call ratio of CTLP is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hudson Executive Capital holds 12,246K shares representing 16.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Abrams Capital Management holds 7,180K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nierenberg Investment Management holds 2,422K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,278K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTLP by 34.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,043K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sargent Investment Group holds 1,817K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTLP by 31.44% over the last quarter.

Cantaloupe Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

