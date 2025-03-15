Can't Get the Max $5,108 Social Security Benefit? Here's What to Do Instead.

Even if you've saved decently for retirement, there's a good chance Social Security will play an important role in your future finances. For this reason, it's important to try to snag as large a monthly check as possible.

The maximum monthly benefit Social Security will pay in 2025 is $5,108. But most retirees collect a much smaller benefit than that. In fact, the average monthly benefit for retired workers was about $1,979 as of January.

The reason most retirees can't collect the maximum Social Security benefit is that their earnings aren't high enough to snag it. To get that payday, your earnings need to meet or exceed the Social Security wage cap for 35 years. And while that cap is adjusted annually, it currently sits at $176,100.

But don't worry -- if you don't earn enough to collect Social Security's maximum monthly benefit, there are other steps you can take to ensure that you have enough money for your retirement, like these.

1. Delay your claim until age 70

In order to snag Social Security's maximum monthly benefit, you need a 35-year work history with very high earnings, and you need to sign up at age 70.

You may not be able to control the first part -- meaning if you're in a lower-paying industry where the average annual wage is $75,000, you're probably not going to hit or exceed the wage cap. But you can control the second part by holding off on Social Security past full retirement age.

Of course, that's not a decision you can make on the fly. You may, for example, need to work on boosting your job skills and keeping certifications up to date to remain employed through your 70th birthday. But even if you're looking at a much lower monthly benefit than $5,108, if you file at 70, you're guaranteed a significant boost.

2. Set yourself up with the right investments

The right investments in your portfolio can serve as nice supplemental retirement income. So it's important to choose those strategically.

One good option is to load up on dividend stocks. Another is to add municipal bonds to your portfolio, since they are known to provide predictable income. And as a bonus, municipal bond interest is always federally tax-exempt.

3. Plan to work in some capacity

Working can be a nice way to boost your retirement income. And you should know that you're allowed to collect a paycheck from a job even if you're getting Social Security (however, if you have not yet reached full retirement age, you could risk having some of your benefits withheld if you earn too much).

Think about the sort of work you might enjoy as a retiree. If you like what you do professionally now, pave the way to keep doing it as a consultant, as opposed to full-time. Or, think about different creative passions of yours and see if there's a way to turn them into an income stream.

Unless you earn a lot of money, you probably won't get Social Security's maximum retirement benefit. But there are plenty of ways to make up for a smaller monthly benefit so you're not constantly stressed about money once your career comes to an end.

