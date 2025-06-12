Canstar Taps TerraAI To Boost VMS Exploration With AI-Driven Targeting In Newfoundland

(RTTNews) - Canstar Resources Inc. (ROX.V) has signed a letter of intent for a strategic partnership with TerraAI, an AI firm backed by Khosla Ventures, to support its $11.5 million exploration joint venture at the Buchans and Mary March projects in central Newfoundland.

The collaboration will integrate artificial intelligence into mineral exploration, enhancing target generation and real-time drill optimization.

Canstar CEO Juan Carlos Giron Jr. said the partnership is designed to lower exploration costs and boost discovery rates. The AI deployment will initially focus on the Mary March discovery area, which includes historical drill results of 4.2 g/t gold, 122 g/t silver, 10.1% zinc, 1.8% lead, and 0.64% copper. TerraAI's proprietary platform will process new and historical data, including Deep IP survey results from Abitibi Geophysics, to identify high-confidence drill targets.

This initiative builds on Canstar's joint venture with VMS Mining Corporation (VMSC), guided by renowned VMS expert Dr. Harold Gibson. VMSC aims to develop Tier 1 VMS deposits globally and contributes technical depth to the exploration team.

TerraAI, founded by Stanford-trained aerospace engineer Dr. John Mern, applies advanced AI technologies to resource exploration. Dr. Mern brings experience from Boeing's Phantom Works and KoBold Metals, blending aerospace AI with geology. Backed by Khosla Ventures, TerraAI aims to reshape mineral exploration through scalable, intelligent systems.

Canstar's Buchans and Mary March projects are located in a prolific VMS belt historically mined by ASARCO. The Buchans area yielded over 16 million tonnes of high-grade ore through the 20th century. Recent 3D modelling by Canstar suggests the Buchans River Formation, the key geological unit hosting historic deposits, extends beneath the company's current claims.

Surveys and historic drill data point to stockwork-style mineralization and potential for new Buchans-style discoveries. The Mary March site, 25km from Buchans, has similarly promising mineralized zones, including a previously intersected high-grade sulphide lens.

The integration of AI, expert-led technical strategies, and modern geophysical analysis positions Canstar to accelerate exploration with improved precision and efficiency. The company also acknowledged support from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program.

ROX.V is currently trading at C$0.065, or 18.18% higher on the TSXV.

