Cansortium Reports Revenue Growth and Expansion Plans

Cansortium (TSE:TIUM.U) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Cansortium Inc. reported a 3.5% increase in Q3 2024 revenue, reaching $26.1 million, while maintaining strong cash flow and profitability. The company is expanding its operations in Florida with plans for new store openings and increased cultivation capacity. Additionally, Cansortium is preparing for a business combination with RIV Capital, enhancing its market presence in New York.
For further insights into TSE:TIUM.U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.