News & Insights

Stocks
CNTMF

Cansortium Reports Revenue Growth and Expansion Plans

November 29, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cansortium (TSE:TIUM.U) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cansortium Inc. reported a 3.5% increase in Q3 2024 revenue, reaching $26.1 million, while maintaining strong cash flow and profitability. The company is expanding its operations in Florida with plans for new store openings and increased cultivation capacity. Additionally, Cansortium is preparing for a business combination with RIV Capital, enhancing its market presence in New York.

For further insights into TSE:TIUM.U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNTMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.