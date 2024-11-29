Cansortium Reports Revenue Growth and Expansion Plans

Cansortium (TSE:TIUM.U) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cansortium Inc. reported a 3.5% increase in Q3 2024 revenue, reaching $26.1 million, while maintaining strong cash flow and profitability. The company is expanding its operations in Florida with plans for new store openings and increased cultivation capacity. Additionally, Cansortium is preparing for a business combination with RIV Capital, enhancing its market presence in New York.

For further insights into TSE:TIUM.U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.