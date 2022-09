HONG KONG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - CanSino Biologics Inc's 6185.HK688185.SS inhaled version of its adenovirus-vectored COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by China's medical products regulator for emergency use as a booster, the company said in a filing on Sunday.

