CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics 6185.HK688185.SS said on Wednesday its inhalable COVID-19 vaccines will be available in China's northern city of Tianjin from Nov 10, a statement on its Wechat account said.

Last week, the Tianjin-based company said it did not expect its inhaled COVID vaccine to significantly boost financial results, based on current immunity strategy and domestic booster vaccination rates.

China's financial hub Shanghai and 13 cities in eastern Jiangsu province have already introduced CanSino's inhalable vaccines as a booster for their citizens, CanSino said.

(Reporting by Ella Cao and Twinnie Siu. Editing by Jane Merriman)

