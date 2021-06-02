CanSinoBIO's inhalation COVID-19 shot in mid-stage trial, says CEO

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

An inhalation version of CanSino Biologics' COVID-19 vaccine is being tested in a Phase II clinical trial, Chief Executive Yu Xuefeng said late on Wednesday.

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - An inhalation version of CanSino Biologics' 6185.HK, 688185.SS COVID-19 vaccine is being tested in a Phase II clinical trial, Chief Executive Yu Xuefeng said late on Wednesday.

Yu made the comment at a panel of the Global Health Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo Editing by David Goodman )

((hongkong.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; （8610）6627-1277; Reuters Messaging: roxanne.liu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More