CanSinoBIO's inhalation COVID-19 shot in mid-stage trial, says CEO

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - An inhalation version of CanSino Biologics' 6185.HK, 688185.SS COVID-19 vaccine is being tested in a Phase II clinical trial, Chief Executive Yu Xuefeng said late on Wednesday.

Yu made the comment at a panel of the Global Health Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia.

