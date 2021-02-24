CanSinoBIO says filed application in China for COVID-19 vaccine approval

Feb 24 (Reuters) - CanSino Biologics Inc 6185.HK said on Wednesday it has filed an application in China to seek approval of its COVID-19 vaccine after global trials of the shot showed positive results.

CanSino said the interim analysis of data from its multi-country trial showed that its candidate, known as Ad5-nCoV, has an efficacy rate of 65.28% at preventing all symptomatic cases and 90.07% at preventing severe disease 28 days after a single dose has been given.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.