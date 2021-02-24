CanSinoBIO files application in China for COVID-19 vaccine approval

Adds details

Feb 24 (Reuters) - CanSino Biologics Inc (CanSinoBIO) <6185.HK> said on Wednesday it has filed an application in China to seek approval of its COVID-19 vaccine after global trials of the shot showed positive results.

CanSinoBIO said the interim analysis of data from its multi-country trial showed that its candidate, known as Ad5-nCoV, has an efficacy rate of 65.28% at preventing all symptomatic cases and 90.07% at preventing severe disease 28 days after a single dose has been given.

But the one-dose vaccine showed its protection rate decline slightly over time; it had a success rate of 68.83% at preventing all symptomatic disease and 95.47% at preventing severe disease 14 days after the vaccination.

"The efficacy of Ad5-nCoV has met the relevant technical standards laid out by the World Health Organization and relevant standards and requirements set out ...by the National Medical Products Association," the company said in a statement, adding it filed the application on Sunday.

The vaccine is already approved in Pakistan and Mexico and is set to become the third locally developed COVID-19 vaccine in China, should it get approval for use by the general public.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger & Shri Navaratnam)

