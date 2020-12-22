CanSino vaccine to be submitted for review in Mexico, minister says
MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A coronavirus vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics will be submitted on Tuesday for review by Mexican health regulator Cofepris for its application, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.
Ebrard was speaking at a regular news conference.
(Writing by Dave Graham)
