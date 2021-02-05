US Markets

CanSino vaccine seeks emergency approval in Mexico: foreign minister

Contributor
Sharay Angulo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

China's CanSino Biologics Inc is formally seeking emergency use authorization in Mexico for its Covid-19 vaccine, Mexico's foreign minister said on Friday, as the company seeks quick approval prior to wide-scale distribution.

MEXICO CITY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics Inc is formally seeking emergency use authorization in Mexico for its Covid-19 vaccine, Mexico's foreign minister said on Friday, as the company seeks quick approval prior to wide-scale distribution.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter that the one-dose CanSino vaccine has been successfully tested on more than 14,000 volunteers in Mexico since last October.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters