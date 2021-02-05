CanSino vaccine seeks emergency approval in Mexico: foreign minister

MEXICO CITY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics Inc is formally seeking emergency use authorization in Mexico for its Covid-19 vaccine, Mexico's foreign minister said on Friday, as the company seeks quick approval prior to wide-scale distribution.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter that the one-dose CanSino vaccine has been successfully tested on more than 14,000 volunteers in Mexico since last October.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.