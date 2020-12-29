US Markets
PFE

CanSino to submit vaccine trial results to Mexico next week

Contributors
Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Adriana Barrera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JORGE LUIS PLATA

China's CanSino Biologics Inc will submit the results of clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine to Mexican authorities next week, a top health official said on Tuesday, marking another step toward its potential approval in the country.

Recasts with CanSino vaccine details

MEXICO CITY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics Inc will submit the results of clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine to Mexican authorities next week, a top health official said on Tuesday, marking another step toward its potential approval in the country.

Mexico began importing vaccines from Pfizer PFE.N last week and has inoculated 18,529 healthcare workers so far. It also has an agreement to buy vaccines from CanSino, once the vaccine is approved.

The company was due to submit the vaccine for review last week.

"We hope the evidence indicates that it's a safe product," Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told a nightly news conference. "If that's the case, we would have 2 million doses in January."

He said 9,000 people are participating in CanSino's clinical trial in Mexico.

Mexico on Tuesday reported 990 more deaths, one of the pandemic's highest daily increases, bringing the death toll to 123,845. The country also registered another 12,099 infections, pushing the overall tally to 1,401,529.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Adriana Barrera Editing by Dave Graham and Leslie Adler)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular