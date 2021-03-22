CanSino gets China nod for inhaled COVID-19 vaccine trial

March 22 (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics Inc 6185.HK said on Monday it won approval for a clinical trial in the country to develop an inhaled version of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The National Medical Products Administration approved the trial of the vaccine, jointly developed by CanSino and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, the company said.

The vaccine was recently approved for emergency use in Hungary.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

