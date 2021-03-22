CanSino gets China nod for inhaled COVID-19 vaccine trial

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

China's CanSino Biologics Inc said on Monday it won approval for a clinical trial in the country to develop an inhaled version of its COVID-19 vaccine.

March 22 (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics Inc 6185.HK said on Monday it won approval for a clinical trial in the country to develop an inhaled version of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The National Medical Products Administration approved the trial of the vaccine, jointly developed by CanSino and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, the company said.

The vaccine was recently approved for emergency use in Hungary.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More