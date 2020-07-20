CanSino COVID-19 vaccine shows immune response in human trial

MRNA

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics Inc and China's military research unit has shown to be safe and induced immune response in most of the recipients who got one shot, researchers said on Monday.

The CanSino candidate, named Ad5-nCOV, is one of a handful of vaccines that have shown some promise in human testing and gear up for late-stage trials, along with projects involving Moderna MRNA.O, BioNTech BNTX.O and Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O.

