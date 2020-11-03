US Markets

CanSino Biologics delivers COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico for late-stage trial

Contributor
Ana Isabel Martinez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Mexico has received the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics Inc. for a late stage-trial on between 10,000 and 15,000 volunteers, foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

MEXICO CITY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Mexico has received the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics Inc. 6185.HK for a late stage-trial on between 10,000 and 15,000 volunteers, foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

The country aims to vaccinate nearly all of its population against COVID-19 by the end of 2021 after reaching accords with pharmaceutical companies and the World Health Organization-backed COVAX plan.

"On October 30, the first doses were received to carry out phase three of clinical trials of the candidate vaccine from Cansino Bio," Ebrard said at a news conference, adding that it would be one of the world's largest COVID-19 clinical trials.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular