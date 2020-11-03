Canopy to move U.S. listing to Nasdaq from NYSE

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, CGC.N said on Tuesday it would move its U.S. stock listing to the Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange, a move it expects will help save costs.

Canopy expects its shares to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'CGC' on Nov. 16.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.