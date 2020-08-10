Canopy Growth's quarterly loss narrows due to cost cuts, demand boost

BioTech
Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth Corp said on Monday its quarterly loss narrowed from a year earlier, as restructuring helped rein in costs and coronavirus-related lockdowns lifted demand for cannabis products.

Ontario-based Canopy's net loss attributable to the company narrowed to C$108.5 million ($81.05 million), or 30 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with C$185.9 million, or 54 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3387 Canadian dollars)

