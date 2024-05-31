News & Insights

Canopy Growth’s Battle Against Unregulated Cannabis Rivals: A Threat to Market Fairness and Financial Stability

May 31, 2024 — 02:00 am EDT

Canopy Growth (CGC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Regulation category.

Canopy Growth faces a notable risk from licensed cannabis competitors who disregard industry regulations. These competitors may gain an advantage by offering products with higher cannabinoid levels or illegal ingredients, potentially skewing market competition. Should regulators not promptly and effectively curb these non-compliant products, Canopy Growth could suffer materially in its business performance and financial health, further impacting public perception of cannabis consumption.

