Canopy Growth Wins Canadian Medical-Device License for Pot Vaporizer

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) added to its collection of licenses this week. On Thursday, the company announced that its subsidiary, Storz & Bickel, has received a medical device license from the Canadian government for its Volcano Medic 2 vaporizer. This allows Canopy Growth to sell it to medical institutions and licensed medical cannabis users throughout the country.

The securing of the permit follows Storz & Bickel's winning of similar licenses for the device in Australia and Europe. Volcano Medic 2 is its latest product and comes at a time when the business unit recently updated several of its offerings. It specializes in relatively high-end vaporizers for both medical and recreational cannabis use.

Image source: Getty Images.

In its announcement, Canopy Growth talked up the features of Volcano Medic 2. It claims the device can heat up product significantly faster than comparable devices and has an "intuitive" touch display that lets users set a precise temperature for consumption.

Of the Canada permit, the marijuana company said that it "will allow us to offer even more options for patients who may be interested in vaporizing whole-flower dried cannabis as an alternative method of medicating."

Canopy Growth acquired Storz & Bickel in December 2018 in an all-cash deal that was worth up to 145 million euros ($158 million) at the time. The formerly independent company was founded and headquartered in Germany -- a country that permits the consumption and sale of medical marijuana, although it has not yet legalized the recreational variety of the drug.

Canopy Growth's shares dropped by almost 4% on Friday, deeper than the losses posted by the stock market's major indexes.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.