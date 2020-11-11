Canopy Growth Unveils Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Gummies Sampler - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO, CGC) has released Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Gummies Sampler. The 60-count sampler box features 15 seasonal flavors such as Passionfruit, Calamondin and Quince. The company said the expanded portfolio of natural, gourmet flavored wellness gummies are specially formulated by Martha Stewart, in collaboration with the cannabinoid scientists at Canopy Growth. The products are naturally flavored and are made in the USA with hemp-derived CBD isolate.

Each Martha Stewart CBD Gummies Sampler includes 60 delectable 10mg CBD wellness gummies, featuring taste profiles found in Martha's favorite holiday recipes. The special edition Martha Stewart CBD gift box retails for $64.99 and is available for pre-order on November 11.

