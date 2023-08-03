Canopy Growth (TSXV:WEED) Price Target Decreased by 8.21% to 1.66

The average one-year price target for Canopy Growth (TSXV:WEED) has been revised to 1.66 / share. This is an decrease of 8.21% from the prior estimate of 1.81 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.00 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 176.96% from the latest reported closing price of 0.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canopy Growth. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEED is 0.07%, a decrease of 29.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.22% to 62,195K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Etf Managers Group holds 8,107K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 8,107K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,615K shares, representing a decrease of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEED by 10.87% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 7,242K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,046K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEED by 95.14% over the last quarter.

POTX - Global X Cannabis ETF holds 4,546K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,891K shares, representing an increase of 36.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEED by 15.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,922K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

