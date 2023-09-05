Canopy Growth (TSXV:WEED) Price Target Decreased by 47.83% to 0.87

The average one-year price target for Canopy Growth (TSXV:WEED) has been revised to 0.87 / share. This is an decrease of 47.83% from the prior estimate of 1.66 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.00 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.50% from the latest reported closing price of 0.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canopy Growth. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 8.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEED is 0.06%, a decrease of 27.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 68.84% to 105,681K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Luxor Capital Group holds 16,553K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 10,998K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,107K shares, representing an increase of 26.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEED by 65.13% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 8,107K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Two Sigma Investments holds 7,943K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

National Bank Of Canada holds 7,242K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,046K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEED by 81.38% over the last quarter.

