Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) Price Target Decreased by 27.41% to 2.50

The average one-year price target for Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) has been revised to $2.50 / share. This is a decrease of 27.41% from the prior estimate of $3.44 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.41 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.17% from the latest reported closing price of $1.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canopy Growth. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEED is 0.04%, an increase of 7.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.78% to 46,981K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 7,427K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,190K shares , representing an increase of 70.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEED by 162.39% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 6,747K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,855K shares , representing an increase of 28.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEED by 28.77% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 5,144K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,877K shares , representing an increase of 24.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEED by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF holds 5,034K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,829K shares , representing an increase of 23.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEED by 96.24% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,234K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,862K shares , representing an increase of 56.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEED by 72.51% over the last quarter.

