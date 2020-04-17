Canopy Growth To Trim Global Cannabis Operations, Cut 85 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC, WEED.TO) said Thursday that it will trim its global cannabis operations and cut 85 full-time jobs as part of an ongoing strategic review of its business. The company continues to expect to incur a pre-tax charge of up to C$800 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The Canadian cannabis company said it will cease its farming operations in Springfield, New York after an abundance of hemp was produced in the 2019 growing season. The company will continue to use this supply to produce hemp-derived CBD products for the U.S. market.

In addition, Canopy Growth has entered into a deal to exit its operations in South Africa and Lesotho. The company plans to transfer ownership of all of its African operations to a local business and expects to close the transaction in the coming weeks.

In its home country of Canada, Canopy Growth will shut down its indoor facility in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, to "further align production with market conditions."

Further, Canopy Growth will cease operations at its cultivation facility in Colombia and shift to an asset-light model that will leverage local suppliers for raw materials and Procaps for formulation as well as encapsulation activities.

The organizational changes announced include a headcount reduction of about 85 full-time positions, Canopy Growth noted.

"When I arrived at Canopy Growth in January, I committed to conducting a strategic review in order to lower our cost structure and reduce our cash burn. I believe the changes outlined today are an important step in our continuing efforts to focus the Company's priorities, and will result in a healthier, stronger organization that will continue to be an innovator and leader in this industry," said David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth said it continues to expect to record estimated pre-tax charges of about C$700 million to C$800 million in the quarter ending March 31, 2020.

In mid-March, Canopy Growth said it will temporarily close all corporate-owned Tokyo Smoke and Tweed retail locations across Canada due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and move all its sales online.

Canopy Growth also announced plans in early March to close two greenhouses in Canada, resulting in the elimination of about 500 jobs. In addition, the company abandoned plans for a third greenhouse, saying that the actions are to "align" it's cannabis cultivation capacity with projected demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.