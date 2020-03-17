Canopy Growth To Temporarily Close Tokyo Smoke, Tweed Retail Locations

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO, CGC) has decided to temporarily close all corporate-owned Tokyo Smoke and Tweed retail locations across Canada, effective March 17. The decision affects the 23 corporately-owned stores in Newfoundland, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba as well as the Tweed Visitor Centre in Smiths Falls, ON.

David Klein, CEO, Canopy Growth, said: "Given the current situation, it is in the best interest of our teams and our communities to close these busy hubs until we are confident we can operate our stores in the best interest of public health."

