Canopy Growth To Temporarily Close Retail Locations Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

(RTTNews) - Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC, WEED.TO) said Tuesday that it has decided to temporarily close all corporate-owned Tokyo Smoke and Tweed retail locations across Canada due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The company will move all its sales online.

The decision affects all the 23 corporate-owned Tokyo Smoke and Tweed stores in Newfoundland, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, as well as the Tweed Visitor Centre in Smiths Falls, Ontario. The closure of the stores was effective at 5 p.m., Tuesday.

Canopy Growth said it has been monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak and paying close attention to the guidance given by public health bodies around the globe.

"We have a responsibility to our employees, their families, and our communities to do our part to "flatten the curve" by limiting social interactions. For us, that means shifting our focus from retail to e-commerce," said David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth said it has established fully supported e-commerce platforms for its recreational and medical customers across Canada who are seeking its products.

The company noted that medical cannabis patients will be able to continue purchasing products through Spectrum Therapeutics.

Adult consumers within Manitoba and Saskatchewan will be able to purchase Canopy Growth products through Tweed and Tokyo Smoke e-commerce platforms, while all other provinces and territories will be supported through government-run online retail.

Canopy Growth announced plans in early March to close two greenhouses in Canada, resulting in the elimination of about 500 jobs. In addition, the company abandoned plans for a third greenhouse, saying that the actions are to "align" the company's cannabis cultivation capacity with projected demand.

In February, Canopy Growth reported third-quarter financial results that beat analysts' estimates. Net loss per share for the quarter narrowed to C$0.35 from C$0.38 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of C$0.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue for the quarter grew to C$123.76 million from C$83.05 million in the prior year, while analysts expected revenues of C$105.1 million.

