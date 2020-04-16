Canopy Growth to shutdown Yorkton facility, exit South Africa operations

April 16 (Reuters) - Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO said on Thursday it plans to shut down its Canadian indoor facility in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, and also cut about 85 full-time positions.

Canopy will also exit its operations in South Africa and Lesotho, as a part of the ongoing strategic review of its businesses, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2804, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2630;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.