Canopy Growth to shutdown Yorkton facility, exit South Africa operations

Shradha Singh Reuters
Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp said on Thursday it plans to shut down its Canadian indoor facility in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, and also cut about 85 full-time positions.

Canopy will also exit its operations in South Africa and Lesotho, as a part of the ongoing strategic review of its businesses, the company said in a statement.

