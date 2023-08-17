News & Insights

Canopy Growth To Sell Hershey Drive Site In Smiths Falls For C$53 Mln Cash

August 17, 2023 — 08:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC), a Canadian cannabis company, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario, to Hershey Canada, Inc., for around C$53 million in cash.

David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth, said: "We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Hershey on this important sale. This is the latest milestone in our focused effort to reduce costs and further enhance our balance sheet…"

Canopy will use the net proceeds from the sale to pay down its senior secured credit facility.

The seller will retain its Smiths Falls-based post-harvest manufacturing facility.

Post transaction, Canopy will have sold a total of seven properties for a total sum of around C$155 million since April 1.

