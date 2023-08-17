News & Insights

Commodities
WEED

Canopy Growth to sell Hershey Drive facility in Ontario for $39 mln

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

August 17, 2023 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 2, 3 and 5; details from release in paragraph 4

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO will sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario, for C$53 million ($39 million), the cannabis company said on Thursday, just over a week after reiterating going concerns doubts.

Founded in 2013 in the facility, the company later purchased it in 2017 to set up the largest indoor cannabis-production facility in Canada at the time. The facility will be sold to Hershey Canada Inc, the company said.

Canopy Growth in July signed agreements with lenders to reduce its debt by C$437 million over the next six months, weeks after the Canadian firm raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Upon the completion of the latest transaction, Canopy will have sold a total of seven properties for about C$155 million since April 1, it said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3501 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WEED
STZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.