Aug 17 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO will sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario, as part of efforts to rein in costs, the cannabis company said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

