Canopy Growth to close two greenhouses, cut about 500 positions

March 4 (Reuters) - Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO said on Wednesday it plans to close two of its greenhouses in Aldergrove and Delta, British Columbia, cutting about 500 positions.

The company said it no longer plans to open a third greenhouse in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. (https://reut.rs/2VJPxgF)

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

