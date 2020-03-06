Canopy Growth To Close Two Greenhouses, Cut About 500 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Canadian marijuana company Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC, WEED.TO) has announced plans to close two greenhouses in Canada, resulting in the elimination of about 500 jobs. In addition, the company has abandoned plans for a third greenhouse, saying that the actions are to "align" the company's cannabis cultivation capacity with projected demand.

Canopy Growth said that following a strategic review of its production capacity and forecast demand, it decided that the greenhouse facilities in Aldergrove and Delta, British Columbia, are no longer essential to its cultivation footprint.

The company has now abandoned plans to bring a third greenhouse online in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

The greenhouses in B.C. accounted for about 3 million square feet of licensed production space and were put into commission starting February 2018, after a period of phased retrofitting to help Canopy Growth scale up to supply the new Canadian adult-use market.

Canopy Growth noted that almost seventeen months after the creation of the legal adult-use market, the Canadian recreational market has developed slower than expected, creating working capital and profitability challenges across the marijuana industry.

The company added that federal regulations permitting outdoor cultivation, which allows for more cost-effective cultivation, were introduced after the company made significant investments in greenhouse production.

Canopy Growth now operates an outdoor production site that helps it to meet demand on certain products that rely on cannabis extracts.

Canopy Growth expects to incur estimated pre-tax charges of about $700 million to $800 million in the quarter ending March 31, 2020 reflecting the greenhouse closures as well as additional changes related to its organizational as well as strategic review.

Brewer Constellation Brands acquired a 9.9 percent stake in Canopy Growth in October 2017, as it sought to gain a foothold in the recreational marijuana market. The beer and wine giant later raised its stake in Canopy Growth to 38 percent in August 2018 after it announced an investment of C$5 billion, or $4 billion.

