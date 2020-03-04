BioTech

Canopy Growth to close 2 greenhouses, cut about 500 positions

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp said on Wednesday it plans to close two of its greenhouses in Aldergrove and Delta, British Columbia, cutting about 500 positions.

Adds background

March 4 (Reuters) - Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO said on Wednesday it plans to close two of its greenhouses in Aldergrove and Delta, British Columbia, cutting about 500 positions.

The company said it no longer plans to open a third greenhouse in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. (https://reut.rs/2VJPxgF)

Canopy had said last month it aims to focus on reducing costs, as it struggles with a slump in weed prices from oversupply and growing expenses.

More than a year after Canada legalized recreational weed, most producers have failed to turn profitable because of fewer-than-expected retail stores and oversupply issues, while a cash crunch threatens the survival of many companies.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Commodities

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular