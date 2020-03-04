Canopy Growth to close 2 greenhouses, cut about 500 positions

Adds background

March 4 (Reuters) - Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO said on Wednesday it plans to close two of its greenhouses in Aldergrove and Delta, British Columbia, cutting about 500 positions.

The company said it no longer plans to open a third greenhouse in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. (https://reut.rs/2VJPxgF)

Canopy had said last month it aims to focus on reducing costs, as it struggles with a slump in weed prices from oversupply and growing expenses.

More than a year after Canada legalized recreational weed, most producers have failed to turn profitable because of fewer-than-expected retail stores and oversupply issues, while a cash crunch threatens the survival of many companies.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.