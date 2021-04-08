US Markets
Canopy Growth to buy Supreme Cannabis for C$435 million

Contributors
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canopy Growth Corp, the world's biggest cannabis producer, said on Thursday it will buy Canadian rival Supreme Cannabis Company Inc in a deal valued at about C$435 million ($345.46 million).

($1 = 1.2592 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

