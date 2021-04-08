Canopy Growth to buy Supreme Cannabis for C$435 million

April 8 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, CGC.O, the world's biggest cannabis producer, said on Thursday it will buy Canadian rival Supreme Cannabis Company Inc FIRE.TO in a deal valued at about C$435 million ($345.46 million).

($1 = 1.2592 Canadian dollars)

