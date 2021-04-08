Markets
CGC

Canopy Growth To Acquire Supreme Cannabis Company - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO, CGC) and The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (FIRE.TO) have entered into a arrangement agreement under which Canopy Growth Corp. will acquire all of Supreme Cannabis' issued and outstanding common shares in a deal valued at approximately $435 million. Supreme Cannabis shareholders will receive 0.01165872 of a Canopy common share and $0.0001 in cash in exchange for each Supreme Cannabis share.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands.

In This Story

CGC

