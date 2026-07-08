Is Canopy Growth Stock Finally Worth Buying After Losing 99% of Its Value?

Key Points

Canopy Growth's turnaround is real, but it remains unfinished.

Profitability remains the biggest hurdle for the cannabis producer.

Stronger finances don't guarantee stronger shareholder returns.

10 stocks we like better than Canopy Growth ›

Few stocks have destroyed as much shareholder value as Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). Since its 2018 peak, shares of the cannabis producer have lost more than 99% of its value as the industry struggled with oversupply, regulatory delays, and years of unprofitable growth. That kind of collapse naturally raises a question: Is this finally a buying opportunity?

Moving in the right direction

To be fair, Canopy Growth is a much healthier company now than it was a few years ago. Fiscal 2026 revenue increased 6% to $200.4 million, while cannabis revenue climbed 15%. Canadian medical cannabis revenue reached a record level, international cannabis sales rebounded sharply in the fourth quarter, and management continues targeting positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during fiscal 2027. The balance sheet has also improved.

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Canopy ended fiscal 2026 with approximately $256.5 million in cash and a net cash position of $92 million, a dramatic improvement from the prior year. The company has also spent the past year reducing costs, integrating its MTL Cannabis acquisition, and narrowing operating losses. Still, despite those improvements, Canopy remains unprofitable.

Better company, better stock?

Revenue growth has been relatively unimpressive, free cash flow remains negative, and the investment thesis still depends heavily on broader cannabis reform and continued execution in Canada and international medical markets. None of those outcomes is guaranteed.

There's also the issue of dilution. Over the years, Canopy has repeatedly issued new shares to strengthen its balance sheet and fund operations. Existing shareholders have paid a steep price for that financing, and future capital raises can't be ruled out if profitability takes longer than expected.

To be sure, Canopy is certainly a stronger business than the one investors abandoned several years ago. Management deserves credit for improving the balance sheet and stabilizing operations. But a better marijuana company doesn't automatically make a better marijuana stock.

Until the company demonstrates consistent profitability and positive free cash flow, I'd view the recent progress as encouraging rather than conclusive. For now, there are simply too many execution risks to call the stock a confident buy.

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Jeff Siegel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.