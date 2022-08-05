Canopy Growth Slips To Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC, WEED.TO) reported that its first-quarter net loss attributable to the company was C$2.08 million or C$5.23 per share, compared to net income of C$0.39 million or C$0.84 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of C$0.29 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue for the quarter declined 19 percent to C$110.12 million from C$136.21 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of C$112.70 million for the quarter.

