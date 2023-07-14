News & Insights

Commodities
WEED

Canopy Growth signs agreements to reduce debt amid liquidity crisis

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

July 14, 2023 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

July 14 (Reuters) - Pot producer Canopy Growth WEED.TO has signed agreements with lenders to reduce its debt by C$437 million ($333.36 million) over the next six months, weeks after the Canadian firm raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern.

The agreements with secured and unsecured lenders would also lower its interest expenses by C$20 million to C$30 million, the company said on Friday.

The deals include redemption agreements with certain holders of its unsecured senior notes and agreements with certain of its lenders under its credit facility.

The company's total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2023 was C$1.3 billion.

These deals are the latest in Canopy's ongoing efforts, including layoffs, exits from some international markets and store closures, to improve its financial position.

Separately, Canopy also received a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq, after the U.S.-listed shares of the company CGC.O stayed below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days.

The U.S.-listed stock was down 2.8% in premarket trading.

Once a multi-billion company, Canopy has seen its fortunes dwindling over the years, as the Canadian cannabis industry remains challenged by systemic regulatory issues and the illicit marijuana market.

The company is now valued at under C$400 million.

($1 = 1.3109 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WEED
CGC
STZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.