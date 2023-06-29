News & Insights

US Markets
WEED

Canopy Growth sells California facility amid liquidity worries

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

June 29, 2023 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Adds background and details from the release in paragraphs 2 to 5

June 29 (Reuters) - Pot producer Canopy Growth WEED.TO said on Thursday it has completed the sale of its facility in Modesto, California as a part of its divestitures to raise funding amid liquidity concerns.

The sale of the facility was the fifth such deal since April 1 and has generated C$81 million ($61.10 million), the company said.

"The proceeds from this transaction further the achievement of our target of C$150 million in total proceeds from facility divestitures by the end of September 2023," said CEO David Klein in a statement.

Canopy Growth's shares, which have slumped more than 80% this year, have been under added pressure since last week after the company raised 'going concern' doubts citing systemic regulatory issues, continued battle with the illicit marijuana market and delays in government action.

Analysts have questioned the cannabis producer's ability to reduce cash-burn and turnaround operations. Brokerage Benchmark slashed its price target on Canopy to zero earlier this week.

($1 = 1.3258 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WEED
STZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.