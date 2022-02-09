Canopy Growth sales rise from prior quarter on sports nutrition boost

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO on Wednesday posted a 7% rise in quarterly revenue from the prior three-month period, helped by strong demand in its sports nutrition unit BioSteel.

The company's third-quarter core loss shrank marginally to C$67.4 million ($53.11 million) from the previous quarter.

However, gross margins shrank to 7% from 16% a year earlier as Canopy took restructuring charges and was hit by lower production and prices in the Canadian recreational market.

"With a renewed sense of urgency, we are focused on achieving profitability in Canada by taking additional steps to simplify our business and optimize our expenses," interim Chief Financial Officer Judy Hong said in a statement.

($1 = 1.2690 Canadian dollars)

