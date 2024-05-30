Canopy Growth Reveals Strong Q4 Financials

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) has released an update.

Canopy Growth Corporation has reported a 7% year-over-year increase in Q4 FY2024 net revenue, which jumps to 16% after adjusting for divested businesses. The standout performer, Storz & Bickel, saw a 43% rise in Q4 revenue compared to the previous year. Additionally, the company has significantly reduced its cost of goods sold in Canada by 54% for the fiscal year and has no major debt obligations due until March 2026.

