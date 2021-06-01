Markets

Canopy Growth Q4 Loss Sharply Narrows - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC, WEED.TO) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to the company was C$699.98 million or C$1.85 per share, sharply narrower than C$1.30 billion or C$3.72 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of C$0.26 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue for the quarter grew to C$148.44 million from C$107.91 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of C$151.77 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular