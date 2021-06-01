Canopy Growth Q4 Loss Sharply Narrows - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC, WEED.TO) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to the company was C$699.98 million or C$1.85 per share, sharply narrower than C$1.30 billion or C$3.72 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of C$0.26 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue for the quarter grew to C$148.44 million from C$107.91 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of C$151.77 million for the quarter.

